The Mystery

Last week I went for a walk around the complex on a beautiful afternoon, stopping to visit with several folks along the way. When I returned to my unit, look what was tucked by the front door, waiting to greet me! I have already taken this cute little chick into my heart and wanted to thank the giver. I posted this on the condo association FB page but with no success. I really wanted to know what flock he came from and give a hug to the Mama Hen.