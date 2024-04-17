Sign up
Previous
Photo 5123
Getting Ready
From the ground level, the scene was chaos as VMFA staff prepared for an evening program, but looking down from the third floor, the plan was coming together beautifully.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
16th April 2024 10:22pm
Tags
vmfa
