Previous
Photo 5297
Enjoying the Fresh Air
This sweet lady spent the winter indoors, but it was bad for her hairdo. She’s really thrived outdoors. I hate to send her back to jail next month, but it will be better for her in the long run.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
2
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
houseplant
Rick Schies
ace
I think she'll make it.
October 8th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
October 8th, 2024
