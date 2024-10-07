Dying to Vote

This afternoon Ellen and I attended a program at The Virginia Museum of History and Culture that inspired many emotions. Intimidation and violence to restrict voting is not just in our country’s distant past. The heart of the event was a 30 minute documentary in part narrated by Dennis Dahmer the son of Vernon Dahmer a voting rights activists from Mississippi who in 1966 was attacked by the Ku Klux Klan and died as a result of fires set by two carloads of klansmen. Also featured in the film was the attack on democracy in the assault on the Capitol by the mob attempting to overthrow the presidential election of 2020.

The documentary was followed by a discussion with the producer of the movie.

The film will be shown on PBS and is available for schools and other organizations. To see the trailer, click on this link: www.dyingtovote.org

