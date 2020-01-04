Previous
Sleeping bag sleepover by allisonichristensenyahoocom
4 / 365

Kids had a sleeping bag sleepover. Marc took the kids sledding while Allison worked at grandma’s tax office. Waffle and jazz watching party with Millers and Putnams.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Allison Christensen

@allisonichristensenyahoocom
