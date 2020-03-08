Previous
Next
Organizing URPA auction items by allisonichristensenyahoocom
68 / 365

Organizing URPA auction items

Shauna Jo’s hotel room was full of auction items that had been donated by organizations and LeeAnn brought from Dick’s Sporting Good’s. It was a mess and turned into an organized mess!
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Allison Christensen

@allisonichristensenyahoocom
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise