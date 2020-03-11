Second silent auction success with live auction CrAzY

Second silent auction was a success and I was able to attend one class about up and coming trends. Early afternoon we got word that the NCAA March Madness tournament wasn’t going to allow fans due to the COVID-19 out break in the US. I talked with the Utah Jazz rep Nate about the 13 sets is Jazz tickets we already auctioned off (which Marc bought a set for us) and what will happen if the NBA does no fans. He said they are worth no money and they won’t get any refund from the Utah Jazz. I had 2 lower bowl seat sets to sell at the live auction as well and he said let’s move forward with them. Once the banquet got started I got nervous about the live auction and how everything is going to go and if I was ready. I didn’t eat and I really don’t remember a lot about the program during dinner. Marc was looking at Twitter during a low of the program and he said weird something is happening at the Jazz game it should have started and I don’t know what happened. Not two minutes later Nate came to our table telling us the news that Rudy Gobert has the Corona Virus. We all were like what in the world. Within minutes of Nate telling us the NBA announced the season has been suspended until further noticed. We all were in shock! I immediately spring into action with making copies of papers and I took off the lower bowl seats to the live auction. Being in the recreation profession there are a lot of sports fans and the whole feeling in the room full of hundreds of people changed. The live auction had a totally different feel to it. There was so much buzz about COVID-19 and what was happening in the world. The live auction was a success it just felt really dark and weird.