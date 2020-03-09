Previous
First silent auction successful by allisonichristensenyahoocom
First silent auction successful

Shuana and I are good partners! First silent auction went great. So much work went into it and I worried about all the little details. I didn’t go to one class all day because of trying to get the second auction ready for tomorrow.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Allison Christensen

@allisonichristensenyahoocom
