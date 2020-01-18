Previous
Jazz ice cream with the sick girls by allisonichristensenyahoocom
18 / 365

Jazz ice cream with the sick girls

Marc when to the Jazz game with Ricky and the Millers and the girls and I had a Jazz Pazooki cookie dessert because they are sick.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Allison Christensen

@allisonichristensenyahoocom
