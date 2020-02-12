Previous
BFF heart braid
43 / 365

BFF heart braid

Jada went to the Bourgeous in the morning because I had a meeting at work so Caroline did a friend braid for Jada and Lily. So cute.
12th February 2020

Allison Christensen

@allisonichristensenyahoocom
12% complete

