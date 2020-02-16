Previous
Marc 2nd council in bishopric by allisonichristensenyahoocom
47 / 365

Marc 2nd council in bishopric

Marc was ordained to the office is a high priest by his Dad and then set apart by the stake president as the 2nd councilor in the bishopric. It was a very special day!
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Allison Christensen

@allisonichristensenyahoocom
