Previous
46 / 365
Brazilian Jasmine
This plant has had masses of flowers on it all summer and is still going strong. It really cheers me up on a grey day!
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
1
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
46
photos
7
followers
10
following
12% complete
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
10th November 2024 12:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
plant
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
pink
,
jasmine
Jo
ace
Such a beautiful colour
November 11th, 2024
