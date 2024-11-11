Previous
Brazilian Jasmine by alliw
46 / 365

Brazilian Jasmine

This plant has had masses of flowers on it all summer and is still going strong. It really cheers me up on a grey day!
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Such a beautiful colour
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise