Previous
Photo 604
Floor
Sitting in the vet's waiting room the sun shining through the window projected their window sign onto the floor. Thought it would make a good abstract.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th June 2023 9:39am
Tags
abstract-73
