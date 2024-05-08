Previous
Common Dandelion by allsop
Common Dandelion

The common dandelion is the subject of many myths and games, one of which suggests that if you pick it, or even just touch it, you will wet the bed - an idea that forms many of the local common names, including 'Wet-the-bed' and 'Tiddle-beds'. Our gardens are a vital resource for wildlife, providing corridors of green space between open countryside, allowing species to move about. Here in the UK's gardens provide more space for nature than all the National Nature Reserves put together and as dandelions are such good pollinators.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Latest from all albums

