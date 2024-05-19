Previous
SLP 252 by allsop
Photo 597

SLP 252

252 days into my year long making of a daily still life. A fatal attraction.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
JackieR ace
Battenberg and adrenaline??
May 19th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Battenberg and Diabetes.
May 19th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@allsop ahhhh, I see that now. 🙃
May 19th, 2024  
