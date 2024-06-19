Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 628
SLP 280
280 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Anthropomorphic Study 1
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2404
photos
47
followers
71
following
172% complete
View this month »
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
Latest from all albums
623
624
625
769
392
626
627
628
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
19th June 2024 5:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
still life
,
latch
,
anthropomorphism
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close