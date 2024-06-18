Previous
SLP 279 by allsop
SLP 279

279 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Both boys came up trumps for Father's Day this year with these additions to my growing collection of photography related books.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
JackieR ace
Nicely juxtaposed composition
June 18th, 2024  
