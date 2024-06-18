Sign up
Previous
Photo 627
SLP 279
279 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Both boys came up trumps for Father's Day this year with these additions to my growing collection of photography related books.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2403
photos
47
followers
71
following
171% complete
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
18th June 2024 5:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
photography
,
buddhism
,
still life
JackieR
Nicely juxtaposed composition
June 18th, 2024
