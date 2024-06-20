Sign up
Photo 629
SLP 281
281 days into my year long making of a daily still life, the Nanking Cherry is in fruit.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
625
769
392
626
627
770
628
629
Views
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
20th June 2024 6:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cherry
,
still life
,
flora
