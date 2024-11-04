Previous
Literature Project #62 Dante 'The Inferno' by allsop
Photo 766

Literature Project #62 Dante 'The Inferno'

62 days into my year long daily Literature project. The incomparable Dante's masterpiece Book 1 of the three volumes in his 'The Divine Comedy', this is from Canto 1.

Another photo from The Lost City in Nottingham

"Next shalt thou them behold who are content,
Because they hope some time, though now in fire,
To join the blessed they will win consent."
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise