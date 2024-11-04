Literature Project #62 Dante 'The Inferno'

62 days into my year long daily Literature project. The incomparable Dante's masterpiece Book 1 of the three volumes in his 'The Divine Comedy', this is from Canto 1.



Another photo from The Lost City in Nottingham



"Next shalt thou them behold who are content,

Because they hope some time, though now in fire,

To join the blessed they will win consent."