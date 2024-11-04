Sign up
Photo 766
Literature Project #62 Dante 'The Inferno'
62 days into my year long daily Literature project. The incomparable Dante's masterpiece Book 1 of the three volumes in his 'The Divine Comedy', this is from Canto 1.
Another photo from The Lost City in Nottingham
"Next shalt thou them behold who are content,
Because they hope some time, though now in fire,
To join the blessed they will win consent."
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
