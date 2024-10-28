Sign up
Previous
Photo 759
Literature Project #55 Lemony Snicket 'The Wide Window'
55 days into my year long daily Literature project. One of the great truth's of the universe!
“But if they were afraid of lemon meringue pie, this would be an irrational fear, because lemon meringue pie is delicious and has never hurt a soul.”
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th October 2024 9:15am
Tags
still life
,
lemon meringue pie
,
literature project
Susan Wakely
ace
I don’t have a very sweet tooth but could be tempted by this.
October 28th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@wakelys
Go for it, you have nothing to lose (someone else will eat it if you really don't like it) and a great joy to gain!
October 28th, 2024
