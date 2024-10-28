Previous
Literature Project #55 Lemony Snicket 'The Wide Window' by allsop
Photo 759

Literature Project #55 Lemony Snicket 'The Wide Window'

55 days into my year long daily Literature project. One of the great truth's of the universe!

“But if they were afraid of lemon meringue pie, this would be an irrational fear, because lemon meringue pie is delicious and has never hurt a soul.”
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
207% complete

Susan Wakely ace
I don’t have a very sweet tooth but could be tempted by this.
October 28th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys Go for it, you have nothing to lose (someone else will eat it if you really don't like it) and a great joy to gain!
October 28th, 2024  
