Literature Project #54 Cristina Mittermeier 'Amaze'

Today I want to share a passage from Cristina Mittermeier’s wonderful book ‘Amaze’, here she is writing about our human instinct to gravitate towards the sea and as photographers it seems quite natural and indeed compelling to capture its beauty. I made this photograph on the Northumberland coast back in October 2018.



“Beginnings are often mysterious, and so are the origins of the sea. Billions of years ago, in the swirling clouds of our galaxy’s stellar nurseries, water was formed. How marvellous is it to know that both the pounding surf of the ocean and the gentle tapping of the rain were born among the stars! … The story of our oceans is the story of all life. Awed by the realisation, I am inescapably drawn to making photographs along the thin blade of the water’s edge. This sacred confluence, where the skin of the sea separates what we know from what we cannot see, is where I train my lens.”