Literature Project #49 Jack Kerouac 'On the Road'

49 days into my year long daily Literature project. For those of a certain age Kerouac's 'On the Road' was a seminal and perhaps formative book; not so widely read, I think, here in the UK as the USA nevertheless it is one that some will look back upon with knowing reminiscence. It is one of those books which to my embarrassment I know I "should" have read but somehow have never got round to but I rather like this quote which I must have heard somewhere for it to be lurking in my subconscious.



"I wished I was on the same bus as her. A pain stabbed my heart as it did every time I saw a girl I loved who was going the opposite direction in this too-big world of ours."