Literature Project #47 Ian Flemming 'Goldfinger' by allsop
Literature Project #47 Ian Flemming 'Goldfinger'

47 days into my year long daily Literature project. I am neither a fan of the James Bond films nor really the books although the latter are well written in places, but I thought a whimsical treatment of the book 'Goldfinger' might be fun.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

