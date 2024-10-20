Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 751
Literature Project #47 Ian Flemming 'Goldfinger'
47 days into my year long daily Literature project. I am neither a fan of the James Bond films nor really the books although the latter are well written in places, but I thought a whimsical treatment of the book 'Goldfinger' might be fun.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2612
photos
58
followers
82
following
205% complete
View this month »
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
Latest from all albums
810
748
811
812
749
750
70
751
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
20th October 2024 5:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfie
,
goldfinger
,
literature project
,
ian flemming
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close