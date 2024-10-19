Sign up
Literature Project #46 Arthur Conan Doyle 'A Study in Scarlet'
46 days into my year long daily Literature project. What a classic piece of crime fiction A Study in Scarlet is.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
