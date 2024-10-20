Previous
Amaze by allsop
70 / 365

Amaze

If you do not know the work of Cristina Mittermeier she is well worth looking up, her book 'Amaze' is incredible. Mittermeier has founded two conservation charities and believes that photography is a powerful tool for conservation.
20th October 2024

