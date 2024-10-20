Sign up
70 / 365
Amaze
If you do not know the work of Cristina Mittermeier she is well worth looking up, her book 'Amaze' is incredible. Mittermeier has founded two conservation charities and believes that photography is a powerful tool for conservation.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2612
photos
58
followers
82
following
Views
5
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X70
Taken
20th October 2024 5:52am
Tags
book
,
still life
,
cristina mittermeier
