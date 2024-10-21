Literature Project #48 Alfred Lord Tennyson 'The Oak'

48 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Oak Tree is mentioned in so many legends, celebrated in folk customs, written about in literature, surrounded by mythology and even worshipped by some. This poem is one of the best I have found:



THE OAK

by Alfred Lord Tennyson



Live thy Life,

Young and old,

Like yon oak,

Bright in spring,

Living gold;



Summer-rich

Then; and then

Autumn-changed

Soberer-hued

Gold again.



All his leaves

Fall’n at length,

Look, he stands,

Trunk and bough

Naked strength.