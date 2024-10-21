Literature Project #48 Alfred Lord Tennyson 'The Oak'

Previous
48 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Oak Tree is mentioned in so many legends, celebrated in folk customs, written about in literature, surrounded by mythology and even worshipped by some. This poem is one of the best I have found:

THE OAK
by Alfred Lord Tennyson

Live thy Life,
Young and old,
Like yon oak,
Bright in spring,
Living gold;

Summer-rich
Then; and then
Autumn-changed
Soberer-hued
Gold again.

All his leaves
Fall’n at length,
Look, he stands,
Trunk and bough
Naked strength.
21st October 2024

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate.
