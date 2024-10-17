Literature Project #44 Joseph Conrad 'Lord Jim'

44 days into my year long daily Literature project. This one is in response to Suzanne's challenge to respond photographically to Joseph Conrad’s ‘Lord Jim’. Found this one hard mainly because I am not finding the book an easy read and I had trouble finding a suitable quote, it would have been a lot easier if I had lived near the sea! But here we go, this from Chapter 13:



"It’s extraordinary how we go through life with eyes half shut, with dull ears, with dormant thoughts. Perhaps it’s just as well; and it may be that it is this very dulness that makes life to the incalculable majority so supportable and so welcome. Nevertheless, there can be but few of us who had never known one of these rare moments of awakening when we see, hear, understand ever so much – everything – in a flash – before we fall back again into our agreeable somnolence. I raised my eyes when he spoke, and I saw him as though I had never seen him before."