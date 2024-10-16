Previous
Discussing by allsop
Photo 810

Discussing

I don't know whether or not I am more furious or more despondent. The background story to this bandstand here in a local park is that it is a Listed 2 building, evidently there are only 3 or these design in the whole of the UK two of which are local to me. The left photo is of the bandstand itself but I have cloned out a large part of the interior which vandals have graffitied with what can only be described as pornographic drawings; the right photo is of some of the broken bottles that idiots have done/left in front of the bandstand (bottom right of the other photo). I actually feel sickened and ashamed that people living in my community can actually do this.
I was talking to one of the Park Gardeners who was in tears as she really loves her work and this place, she often has to clear all this up and she is constantly doing it. A real Curse of the Modern Age.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh dear, I despair of people Andrew
October 16th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond So do I, but the question I ask myself is what can we do about it other than just shrug our shoulders and put up with it?
October 16th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Incidentally I was going to post the photo of the Grandstand un-doctored but quite frankly the graffiti is just too disgusting to do so! What are the innocent very young children going to ask their parents about what the drawings are? I am crying.
October 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Shameless vandalism. So shocking to see.
October 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Heartbreaking to see indeed, I share your pain over such vileness. I often wonder what it must be like to live inside the head of someone who thinks this is a fun idea. At that point, I usually pray for them for God to meet them and transform their hearts.
Then I would fetch a bucket, a broom and a scrubbing brush and help that gardener to clean it up again.
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise