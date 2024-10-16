Discussing

I don't know whether or not I am more furious or more despondent. The background story to this bandstand here in a local park is that it is a Listed 2 building, evidently there are only 3 or these design in the whole of the UK two of which are local to me. The left photo is of the bandstand itself but I have cloned out a large part of the interior which vandals have graffitied with what can only be described as pornographic drawings; the right photo is of some of the broken bottles that idiots have done/left in front of the bandstand (bottom right of the other photo). I actually feel sickened and ashamed that people living in my community can actually do this.

I was talking to one of the Park Gardeners who was in tears as she really loves her work and this place, she often has to clear all this up and she is constantly doing it. A real Curse of the Modern Age.