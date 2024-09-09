Sign up
Photo 803
Walking too get the morning newspaper
Every morning this gentleman walks to the paper shop which is about 3/4 mile from where he lives, he is a nonagenarian and I have never know him to miss a day,
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
9th September 2024 5:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
Casablanca
ace
I love to see elderly people still active. My father is in his mid 90's but still goes out and does an hour in the garden daily.
September 9th, 2024
