Walking too get the morning newspaper by allsop
Photo 803

Walking too get the morning newspaper

Every morning this gentleman walks to the paper shop which is about 3/4 mile from where he lives, he is a nonagenarian and I have never know him to miss a day,
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
I love to see elderly people still active. My father is in his mid 90's but still goes out and does an hour in the garden daily.
September 9th, 2024  
