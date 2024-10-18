Literature Project #45 Joseph Conrad 'Lord Jim'

45 days into my year long daily Literature project. Yesterday's Harvest Moon and here is a poem by Allen Ginsberg:



An Eastern Ballad



I speak of love that comes to mind:

The moon is faithful, although blind;

She moves in thought she cannot speak.

Perfect care has made her bleak.



I never dreamed the sea so deep,

The earth so dark; so long my sleep,

I have become another child.

I wake to see the world go wild.