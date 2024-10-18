Sign up
Previous
Photo 749
Literature Project #45 Joseph Conrad 'Lord Jim'
45 days into my year long daily Literature project. Yesterday's Harvest Moon and here is a poem by Allen Ginsberg:
An Eastern Ballad
I speak of love that comes to mind:
The moon is faithful, although blind;
She moves in thought she cannot speak.
Perfect care has made her bleak.
I never dreamed the sea so deep,
The earth so dark; so long my sleep,
I have become another child.
I wake to see the world go wild.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Kami
X-T5
17th October 2024 7:42pm
moon
,
poetry
,
literature project
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful Andrew!
October 18th, 2024
