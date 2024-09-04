Sign up
Previous
66 / 365
Dad
For the fiveplustwo-inthebeginning challenge. My father (John Burton Allsop) started my love pf photography by giving me a Brownie 125 camera. Thanks dad.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Album
The Human Condition
Taken
8th February 2015 5:28pm
Tags
portrait
,
fiveplustwo-inthebeginning
