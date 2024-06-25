Sign up
Photo 634
SLP 286/Fire and Ice
@mcsiegle
Another one for your opposite's challenge. The idea for this has been floating around in my brain as a concept for some time and your challenge gave me the push I needed to execute it.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Susan Wakely
What a great idea and looks so lovely on a black background.
June 25th, 2024
