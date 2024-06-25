Previous
SLP 286/Fire and Ice by allsop
Photo 634

SLP 286/Fire and Ice

@mcsiegle Another one for your opposite's challenge. The idea for this has been floating around in my brain as a concept for some time and your challenge gave me the push I needed to execute it.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great idea and looks so lovely on a black background.
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise