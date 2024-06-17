Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 626
SLP 278
278 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The descriptively named Foxtail Lily.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2400
photos
46
followers
69
following
171% complete
View this month »
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
Latest from all albums
390
767
391
623
624
625
392
626
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th June 2024 6:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
flora
Susan Wakely
ace
Great lighting.
June 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close