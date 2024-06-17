Previous
SLP 278 by allsop
Photo 626

SLP 278

278 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The descriptively named Foxtail Lily.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
171% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great lighting.
June 17th, 2024  
