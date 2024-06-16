277 days into my year long making of a daily still life and I have a poppy petal to share with you that I found on the ground this morning.There is so much mythology and symbolism is connected to the Poppy everything from a death potion to it's opposite a love potion, the latter particularly in the form of seeds. It has been suggested that tracing a love symbol that means something to you using poppy seeds on a poppy-seed cake. Eating the cake activates the spell, this may be because the Romans also associated the poppy with Venus.
For more on the symbolism of the poppy see https://www.icysedgwick.com/poppy-folklore/