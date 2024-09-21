Literature Project #18 Emily Dickinson ‘She sights a Bird – she chuckles’

18 days into my year long daily Literature project. The poem ‘She sights a Bird – she chuckles’ by Emily Dickinson captures a cat's personality rather well I think. (Confession: I am not a cat person).



She sights a Bird—she chuckles—

She flattens—then she crawls—

She runs without the look of feet—

Her eyes increase to Balls—



Her Jaws stir—twitching—hungry—

Her Teeth can hardly stand—

She leaps, but Robin leaped the first—

Ah, Pussy, of the Sand,



The Hopes so juicy ripening—

You almost bathed your Tongue—

When Bliss disclosed a hundred Toes—

And fled with every one—