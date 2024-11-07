Sign up
Previous
Photo 769
Literature Project #65 George Bernard Shaw
65 days into my year long daily Literature project. One of the great joys in life is a glass of whisky, a good book and time to relax and enjoy them. George Bernard Shaw was right when he wrote:
"Whisky is liquid sunshine"
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
2
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2634
photos
58
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th November 2024 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
drink
,
whisky
,
george bernard shaw
,
literature project
Casablanca
ace
Uisge beatha. Totally agree! Trust you enjoyed your birthday.
November 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Sounds and looks a good combination.
November 7th, 2024
