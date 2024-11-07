Previous
Literature Project #65 George Bernard Shaw by allsop
Literature Project #65 George Bernard Shaw

65 days into my year long daily Literature project. One of the great joys in life is a glass of whisky, a good book and time to relax and enjoy them. George Bernard Shaw was right when he wrote:

"Whisky is liquid sunshine"
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
Uisge beatha. Totally agree! Trust you enjoyed your birthday.
November 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Sounds and looks a good combination.
November 7th, 2024  
