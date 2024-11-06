Literature Project #64 Andrew Ziminski 'Church Going A Stonemason's guide to the churches of the British Isles.'

64 days into my year long daily Literature project. The eldest son came up trumps today with my birthday present: a funny card, a Malt Whisky set and a wonderful book that I know I will thoroughly enjoy. The said book, Andrew Ziminski's 'Church Going A Stonemason's guide to the churches of the British Isles.' provides today's quotations:



"Every time I pass a church

I stop and make a visit

So when I’m carried in feet first

God won’t say, ‘Who is it?’ " (Evelyn Ryan)



"Destroy all shrines, covering of shrines, all tables, candlesticks, trindles or rolls of wax, pictures, paintings, and all other monuments of feigned miracles, pilgrimages, idolatry, and superstition: so that there remain o memory of the same in walls, glass-windows, or elsewhere within their churches or houses." (Injunction 28, ‘The Royal Injunctions of Edward VI to the Church of England — 1547)







