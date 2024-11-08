Sign up
Photo 770
Literature Project #66 Kenneth Graham 'Wind in the Willows'
66 days into my year long daily Literature project. The River Meden in Pleasley Vale, Nottinghamshire. A quotation from the book of wise words that is Kenneth Graham's 'Wind in the Willows':
"All this he saw, for one moment breathless and intense, vivid on the morning sky; and still, as he looked, he lived; and still, as he lived, he wondered."
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
water
,
river
,
landscape
,
literature project
,
kenneth graham
