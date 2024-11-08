Previous
Literature Project #66 Kenneth Graham 'Wind in the Willows' by allsop
Literature Project #66 Kenneth Graham 'Wind in the Willows'

66 days into my year long daily Literature project. The River Meden in Pleasley Vale, Nottinghamshire. A quotation from the book of wise words that is Kenneth Graham's 'Wind in the Willows':

"All this he saw, for one moment breathless and intense, vivid on the morning sky; and still, as he looked, he lived; and still, as he lived, he wondered."
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

