Literature Project #66 Kenneth Graham 'Wind in the Willows'

66 days into my year long daily Literature project. The River Meden in Pleasley Vale, Nottinghamshire. A quotation from the book of wise words that is Kenneth Graham's 'Wind in the Willows':



"All this he saw, for one moment breathless and intense, vivid on the morning sky; and still, as he looked, he lived; and still, as he lived, he wondered."