My Garden

April in challenging me said "I was remembering your garden album and wondered what your garden is looking like these days. Your challenge is to take a photo of your garden, but using either a different focal length (I believe the photos were all using a 14mm) or trying a different pov (maybe down low)." Well this is certainly a different pov and a different focal length, in fact it is a different camera (my iPhone) and a different part of the garden!