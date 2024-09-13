Previous
Tree Alley by allsop
Photo 409

Tree Alley

Taken at the same time as the photo yesterday of the Cenotaph these are the trees that can be seen in the background of that photograph.
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
