Gastropod by allsop
Gastropod

I am not a snail expert but I do rather love their beauty. I am a believer in what I call 'wild gardening' which really means intervening as little as possible, it also means that I welcome into my garden some fantastic creatures such as this guy.
16th August 2024

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Susan Wakely
They are such strange creatures but so much beauty in their shells.
August 16th, 2024  
