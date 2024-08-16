Sign up
Photo 402
Gastropod
I am not a snail expert but I do rather love their beauty. I am a believer in what I call 'wild gardening' which really means intervening as little as possible, it also means that I welcome into my garden some fantastic creatures such as this guy.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
snail
,
gastropod
,
ndao26
Susan Wakely
ace
They are such strange creatures but so much beauty in their shells.
August 16th, 2024
