Previous
Forced perspective by allsop
Photo 401

Forced perspective

For my challenge Susan challenged me to try some forced perspective. An interesting technique to try but one I found rather frustrating due to my many failed attempts! Good learning experience though.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys Thanks for your challenge Susan, hope you like this.
August 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I like what you have done here.
August 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise