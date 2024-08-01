Sign up
Photo 401
Forced perspective
For my challenge Susan challenged me to try some forced perspective. An interesting technique to try but one I found rather frustrating due to my many failed attempts! Good learning experience though.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
still life
forcedperspective
get-pushed-626
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@wakelys
Thanks for your challenge Susan, hope you like this.
August 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
I like what you have done here.
August 1st, 2024
