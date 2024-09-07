Sign up
Photo 407
Five Chairs
Amazing what you see on the streets!
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Views
3
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
7th September 2024 5:58am
Tags
street
,
chairs
,
scenesoftheroad-70
