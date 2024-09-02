Sign up
Previous
Photo 406
Four Conversations
JackieR challenged me to take "a candid of people chatting" Have pushed the brief a bit here but it could be said that there are four conversations going on here (three if you don't count the soft toys).
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
tv
,
toys
,
dogs
,
get-pushed-631
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Couldn't resist this Jackie, hope you like it and that it kind of meets your challenge!
September 3rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
September 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I love the way you thought here!
September 3rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Very clever! And you obviously know my dislike of just the TV in the shot!!
They all look so comfy
September 3rd, 2024
They all look so comfy