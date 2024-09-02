Previous
Four Conversations by allsop
Photo 406

Four Conversations

JackieR challenged me to take "a candid of people chatting" Have pushed the brief a bit here but it could be said that there are four conversations going on here (three if you don't count the soft toys).
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Couldn't resist this Jackie, hope you like it and that it kind of meets your challenge!
September 3rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
September 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, I love the way you thought here!
September 3rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Very clever! And you obviously know my dislike of just the TV in the shot!!

They all look so comfy
September 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise