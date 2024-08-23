Sign up
Previous
Photo 404
Michaelmas Daisy
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
1
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2522
photos
55
followers
81
following
110% complete
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
690
794
403
691
795
692
404
693
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Homeland
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd August 2024 6:12am
Tags
still life
,
flora
,
michaelmas daisy
Casablanca
ace
Works well in mono too. Not all flowers do, but this one does. Lovely textures with the softness of the petal curls and the roughness of the background surface.
August 23rd, 2024
