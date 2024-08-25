Previous
English Folk Musicians by allsop
Photo 405

English Folk Musicians

Musicians at the Renishaw Hall craft and food festival
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love this.....but I also want to go and make them smile!
August 26th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Serious business this folk music, but the guy on the left with the drum was certainly getting into it!
August 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@allsop He looks like he is enjoying the rhythm! I used to have a Bodhran years ago from our time living in Ireland. Fun things to play.
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise