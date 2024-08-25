Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 405
English Folk Musicians
Musicians at the Renishaw Hall craft and food festival
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2528
photos
56
followers
81
following
110% complete
View this month »
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
Latest from all albums
404
693
694
695
796
405
64
696
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
25th August 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musicians
,
renishaw hall
Casablanca
ace
Love this.....but I also want to go and make them smile!
August 26th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
Serious business this folk music, but the guy on the left with the drum was certainly getting into it!
August 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@allsop
He looks like he is enjoying the rhythm! I used to have a Bodhran years ago from our time living in Ireland. Fun things to play.
August 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close