Remembrance, not just for November 11th. by allsop
Photo 408

Remembrance, not just for November 11th.

I have been waiting for the light to be right for me to make this, yesterday it was and by happy coincidence it fits for the Six Word Challenge.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Beautiful
September 12th, 2024  
