Previous
Photo 408
Remembrance, not just for November 11th.
I have been waiting for the light to be right for me to make this, yesterday it was and by happy coincidence it fits for the Six Word Challenge.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2559
photos
57
followers
81
following
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
709
803
710
711
408
712
804
713
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
11th September 2024 1:19pm
Tags
cenotaph
,
sixws-151
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
September 12th, 2024
