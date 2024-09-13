Literature Project #10 Pierpaolo Mittica 'Chernobyl'

10 days into my year long daily Literature project. “Radiations will never wipe out our origins.”



Pierpaolo Mittica writing in his photographic book “Chernobyl” about the Hasidic Jewish community of Chernobyl explains:



“There was a Chernobyl before the nuclear accident occurred on 26 April 1986, not well known but of great historical importance, for the Jewish people. In fact, in Chernobyl, one of the most important currents of Judaism and the reforming currents of orthodox Judaism, developed. A Hasidic dynasty originated in Chernobylwith Rabbi Menachim Nochum Twersky, born 1730, who became a community preacher in Chernobyl.” (‘Chernobyl’, Pierpaolo Mittica © GOST Books,2024).



In fact there are people living and working within the Chernobyl exclusion zone, some by necessity in and around the nuclear plant, others by choice or necessity.