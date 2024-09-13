Previous
Literature Project #10 Pierpaolo Mittica 'Chernobyl' by allsop
Literature Project #10 Pierpaolo Mittica 'Chernobyl'

10 days into my year long daily Literature project. “Radiations will never wipe out our origins.”

Pierpaolo Mittica writing in his photographic book “Chernobyl” about the Hasidic Jewish community of Chernobyl explains:

“There was a Chernobyl before the nuclear accident occurred on 26 April 1986, not well known but of great historical importance, for the Jewish people. In fact, in Chernobyl, one of the most important currents of Judaism and the reforming currents of orthodox Judaism, developed. A Hasidic dynasty originated in Chernobylwith Rabbi Menachim Nochum Twersky, born 1730, who became a community preacher in Chernobyl.” (‘Chernobyl’, Pierpaolo Mittica © GOST Books,2024).

In fact there are people living and working within the Chernobyl exclusion zone, some by necessity in and around the nuclear plant, others by choice or necessity.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca ace
I imagine that is a very stirring and poignant book of photos. I had not heard of it before. This year is already proving an education.
September 13th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca The book has only just been published and it is most interesting.
September 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I checked out this book, there are some very powerful photos inside
September 13th, 2024  
