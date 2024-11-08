Previous
Black on Black by allsop
Black on Black

Today's 2024 ONE WEEK ONLY challenge is Black on Black, well this is black on black on black!
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Suzanne ace
Very black!
November 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nicely done!
November 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A flash in the pan?
November 8th, 2024  
