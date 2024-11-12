Previous
Literature Project #70 Muriel Spark 'Memento Mori' by allsop
Photo 774

Literature Project #70 Muriel Spark 'Memento Mori'

70 days into my year long daily Literature project. All of us who love reading probably can name authors who we know we should have read (or read more of) but haven't, Muriel Spark is for me one such author. I came across this quotation from her book 'Memento Mori' which has prompted me to explore Muriel's work.
(Note: I had the idea of making this photo after hearing the news that a monk friend of mine, Dom. Bruce De Walt OSB, had passed away at the age of 85).

Muriel Spark 'Memento Mori':

“It is difficult for people of advanced years to start remembering they must die. It is best to form the habit while young.”
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
