Literature Project #70 Muriel Spark 'Memento Mori'

70 days into my year long daily Literature project. All of us who love reading probably can name authors who we know we should have read (or read more of) but haven't, Muriel Spark is for me one such author. I came across this quotation from her book 'Memento Mori' which has prompted me to explore Muriel's work.

(Note: I had the idea of making this photo after hearing the news that a monk friend of mine, Dom. Bruce De Walt OSB, had passed away at the age of 85).



“It is difficult for people of advanced years to start remembering they must die. It is best to form the habit while young.”